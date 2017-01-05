Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council has confirmed that a infant school in Hartley Wintney was closed on Wednesday (January 4) because of building delays.

More than 400 schoolchildren had an extra day off as Farnborough Grange Nursery and Infant Community School, Moor Road, Farnborough and Oakwood Infant School, Church Lane, Hartley Wintney , were both closed on Wednesday .

Farnborough Grange Nursery and Infant Community School, which has 166 pupils, had a heating failure, while Hampshire County Council 's emergency school closures web page stated that "health and safety reasons" had forced Oakwood Infant School, which has 253 pupils, in to an emergency closure as well.

Now, the county council has confirmed that planned expansion and improvement works at Oakwood Infant School have suffered delays due to "unforeseen site-specific issues and unexpected ground conditions."

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, Councillor Peter Edgar, said: "The county council has just completed a major expansion and improvement project at Oakwood Infant School. The school is expanding from two-form-entry to three-form-entry, and the building work has provided four new classrooms and specialist teaching space, as well as updating and enlarging some of the school’s other facilities.

"Owing to some unforeseen site-specific issues and unexpected ground conditions, the building work suffered some delays. The school was forced to close for one day at the beginning of this term, while final tasks were completed. We are very grateful to the school for their patience and co-operation while contingency plans were in operation.

"The school will be open as normal on January 5 and I look forward to seeing children enjoying the new facilities."