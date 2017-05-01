Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work began on Thursday (April 27) to clean water mains in Hawley to safeguard the quality of drinking water.

South East Water engineers will be working in the town for three weeks as part of ongoing maintenance on the company’s underground mains.

The process involves flushing water through the pipes quickly to remove sediment deposits such as iron and manganese from the network.

These naturally-occurring deposits are not harmful but they can cause temporarily discoloured water.

South East Water’s distribution manager Philip Cereda said: “Flushing our water mains from the start to finish of our network – from our service reservoirs, which store fully treated drinking water, to the point at which it supplies our customers – is a very effective way of cleaning the inside of our water mains.

“Once the water reaches its journey’s end, the flushed water containing these deposits is directed into the drains to be recycled.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about this water appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need, and stop flushing once we can see the whole system is running crystal clear as usual.

“During the flushing process customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and possibly some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.”

South East Water said the work will take approximately three weeks to complete and will be in the GU17 9 postcode sector, which contains around 1,408 households with a population of about 3,632.