Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Thorny’ local issues will be discussed at Yateley Town Council’s annual town meeting.

Neighbourhood planning, traffic problems and youth provision are all on the agenda for the meeting, to be held in The Tythings on Thursday (March 16) at 7.30pm.

Like other towns in Hart, Yateley has been targeted by developers as the district council continues to fail to adopt a Local Plan development blueprint.

Plans build 150 homes on land to the east of Moulsham Lane in Yateley, known locally as the Urnfield site, were approved on appeal late last year, despite more than 700 people signing a petition against the proposal, while a bid to build 121 homes in Marsh Lane , Eversley, have been withdrawn on appeal while the developer studies recent appeal decisions.

Yateley Town Council clerk Jane Biscombe said: “Planning has always been a thorny local issue and there are lots of pressures in the area such as housing, nature, infrastructure and transport to name just a few.

“So we are really pleased that Daryl Phillips, chief executive of Hart District Council , will be attending with planning officers to tell us about Neighbourhood Planning, the benefits it could mean for our area, and what we need to do to get one in place.”

Surrey County Council officers will also be at the meeting to tell residents about plans for The Meadows gyratory, which has already caused traffic problems around the Yateley area.

The town council will also announce their plans for a new local youth centre, which it is hoped will be built this year.

There will also be an open pubic question time where residents of Yateley, Darby Green and Frogmore can ask questions about the local area, discuss ideas and put forward suggestions to the town council.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Yateley Mayor Gerry Crisp said: “Yateley really challenges the assumptions people have about sleepy villages in Hampshire.

“There’s a great deal going on here and this is an opportunity for the area to come together to harness that energy and drive.

“I look forward to seeing as many people as possible and hearing about how we can make the area even better and work with the great communities we have here.”

A large turnout is expected and the town council said that while free parking is available, people are asked to car share or walk to the meeting if possible.

The agenda

1. Would our area benefit from a Neighbourhood Plan? With Daryl Phillips (Hart District Council’s chief executive) and Katie Bailey (Hart District Council’s corporate strategy and policy development manager)

2. Surrey County Council proposal to reconfigure The Meadows gyratory

3. What are the plans for a youth centre at The Tythings?

4. Question time – ask your town councillors questions about the area.