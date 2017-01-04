Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 400 schoolchildren had a day off on Wednesday (January 4) after their schools were forced into emergency closures.

Farnborough Grange Nursery and Infant Community School, Moor Road, Farnborough and Oakwood Infant School, Church Lane, Hartley Wintney , were both closed.

Farnborough Grange Nursery and Infant Community School, which has 166 pupils, had a heating failure.

A statement on the school's website said: "School is closed on Wednesday January 4 due to no heating. We will keep you informed on progress."

Oakwood Infant School in Hartley Wintney, which has 253 pupils, was closed for "health and safety reasons."

The Hampshire County Council website states: "[The] school will be open on Thursday January 5 at 8.50am.

"Childcare arrangements have been put in place for working parents for Wednesday January 4."

Parents are encouraged to contact the school office for further information.

Get Hampshire has contacted both schools for further comment, but at the time of publication had not received a response.