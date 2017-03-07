Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family has paid loving tribute to a "truly beautiful" mother-of-three, who died following a crash in Odiham last month.

Roxanne Moran, 31, of Runnymede Drive in Hook, died in hospital five days after the car she was in came off the A287 on February 25.

Ms Moran was a passenger in the Citroen C2 when the crash happened at around 12.45am.

Her family on Tuesday (March 7) paid warm and heartfelt tribute to her, saying: "Roxanne was a beautiful person inside and out.

“She was a wonderful mother who lived for her children and her family," the tribute continued.

“Nothing was ever too much to ask of Roxanne. She was not only a wonderful daughter, sister and mother, she was a true and caring friend who would go out of her way to help anybody.

“Her death has left a deep scar - one that will not heal soon but we will stand together as a family and eventually pull through. That is what Roxanne would have wanted.

“Our main focus now is taking care of her children and helping them to become fine young men, just as she would have done.

“The world has lost a truly beautiful person but heaven has gained an angel.”

Officers investigating the collision would still like the hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the blue Citroen prior to the collision, which may have come from the London area of Hook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44170072555 or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.