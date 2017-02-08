Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former homeless woman who had been sleeping in a Farnborough chapel before it was torched by arsonists has revealed she is ‘heartbroken’ to look at her former home.

Sue Doe, 55, now lives in Aldershot, but spent six months sleeping in the Victoria Road funeral chapel before two 12-year-old boys set it alight last July, receiving youth conditional cautions for their actions.

Before the fire, the Farnborough Society started a campaign to try to raise enough money to restore the chapel and create a columbarium within it, where cremation urns can be stored.

Ms Doe, who has now found a place to stay through a housing association in Aldershot, became homeless after falling on tough times.

After the fire, along with another woman who was also staying at the chapel, who does not wish to be named, Ms Doe started living in a tent they put up behind the Rushmoor Borough Council offices before moving on to the Winchester Nightshelter.

“I’m absolutely disgusted with the two young kids who did it,” she said. “Not only did they disrupt our lives – also the people who used to go to the graves and tend the graves of their loved ones.

“One good outcome was that we wouldn’t be where we are today. I would still be homeless, I was too proud. The only person who knew I was homeless was Sharon Mitchell.

“Sharon runs Bully Rescues and we had an agreement where we would walk the dogs and she would let us wash our clothes and have a shower.”

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

Ms Doe said she had been visiting Sharon when she saw fire engines going past and after realising the chapel was on fire, was left with just the clothes she was wearing and three outfits Sharon had been washing for her.

“I’m still furious with the lads who did it,” Ms Doe said. “We lost a hell of a lot of stuff. We didn’t get our benefits for six weeks as we had to reapply as all our paperwork went up in the fire but we did manage to get it all backdated and it did come through.

“It put us back out in the open. We had been fine there, the council knew we were there, outreach knew we were there and we were happy there but we ended up sleeping in a tent with a massive great big hole in it.

“What people should realise is we were two women. We we don’t take drugs and we’re not alcoholics, which a lot of people associate with being homeless – we were just two people who had fallen on hard times.

“When I see the chapel now I feel heartbroken and not just because that was my home. I feel heartbroken for the Farnborough Society, which didn’t have enough money for the refurbishment works it wanted to do.

“It’s heartbreaking – that was my home for six months.”

(Photo: Steve Earle)

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the society’s campaign can send a cheque, payable to The Farnborough Society, to Barbara Hurst, 6 High View Close, Farnborough, GU14 7QD.

Bank transfers can be made to The Farnborough Society Ltd (sort code 40-35-45, account number 61615181) with the reference ‘chapel’ or alternatively, donate online at mydonate.bt.com/events/tfschapel.