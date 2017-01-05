Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are being warned of road closures in Hook over the next 11 months as South East Water (SEW) lays a new main.

Work on the major £620,000 scheme, which will take place in three phases, is set to start on Monday January 16 and be completed by November.

The first phase will see a new section of pipe laid along Reading Road between the junctions of Hook Road and Cowfold Lane, before the working area moves along Reading Road between the junctions of Oak Tree Drive and Serendipity Garden Centre.

During the final phase of the project, the new pipe will be laid along Reading Road between Red Hill Road and Vicarage Lane in Hound Green.

SEW delivery manager Chris Love said: “This important improvement project will allow us to maintain supplies for clean water for our customers in the area in the future.

“We know roadworks can be frustrating for motorists and the local community.

“The decision to close a road is not taken lightly but this is the only way we can ensure that pedestrians, motorists and our contractor are kept safe while this important work takes place.

“I would like to apologise for the disruption this work will cause, but hope motorists and the local community understand the long term benefits this scheme will deliver.

“A clearly signed diversion route will be in place during each phase of the scheme.”

SEW said access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The Hook scheme forms part of the company’s £424 million investment programme between 2015 and 2020.