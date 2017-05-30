Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Landlords of a Farnborough property who failed to fix a mouldy bathroom have been fined.

Andrew Haley and Maria Haley, from Onslow Village in Guildford, were prosecuted by Rushmoor Borough Council (RBC) over the poor living conditions at a property in Cove Road, Farnborough.

The couple appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 11, where they admitted failing to comply with an improvement notice served by the council on October 7, 2016.

RBC said that a leak under a bath in the property, a two-storey semi-detached house, had created a damp and mould problem in the bathroom and neighbouring hallway.

The sealant around the bath had gone mouldy and the bath had moved. The skirting in the hallway was also rotting and there was fungus growing on the carpet, the council said.

The council’s improvement notice gave the landlords two months to fix the problem.

However, four subsequent visits by a council housing officer showed that the works had still not been completed to a “satisfactory standard”.

They were still outstanding on the day of the court hearing, RBC added.

Mr and Mrs Haley were each ordered to pay a fine of £180, a victim surcharge of £30 and £150 in court costs.

RBC’s head of environmental health and housing, Qamer Yasin, said: “When we ask landlords to take action on bad conditions, it’s done for good reasons.

“They need to act on improvement notices promptly, to make homes safe and comfortable for tenants to live in.

“If landlords are unsure about anything, our officers are always here to assist and advise and I would encourage them to get in touch.

“We don’t take legal action lightly, but Mr and Mrs Haley had made no significant improvements in two months and four follow-up visits so they really gave us no option.”