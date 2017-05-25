Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An incident in Farnborough on Monday evening (May 22) did not involve an assault as first suspected , police have confirmed.

Hampshire Police launched a public appeal for information after an injured man was found at around 8.30pm in St John’s Road, Cove , near the junction with Minley Road.

The 53-year-old man was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with a wound to his upper leg. His injury was described as “non life-threatening”.

A parent at the preschool in St John’s Road told Get Hampshire she had seen police tape blocking the entrance to the preschool on Tuesday morning (May 23).

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said at the time that officers believed the man had been assaulted in Minley Road and that an investigation had been launched.

On Wednesday (May 24), however, the spokesman said: “Following further enquiries, no crimes have been identified in this case.”