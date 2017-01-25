The video will start in 8 Cancel

An inquest into the deaths of two teenager runners, who were tragically killed in a crash in Aldershot, has been adjourned.

Lucy Pygott, 17, from Hartley Wintney, and Stacey Burrows, 16, from Farnborough, were both members of the Aldershot, Farnham & District Athletics Club.

They were out training in Queen's Avenue when they were struck by a car on November 8 2016.

There was an outpouring of grief from family, friends and the running community across the country, as athletics wore black ribbons in tribute to the girls.

The athletics club held a vigil a week after the crash at the Queen's Avenue training ground, to which thousands showed up.

On Sunday, Stacey's brother Lee Burrows completed the Farnborough Half Marathon as a tribute to his sister. He also raised money for two air ambulance charities, operating in Hampshire and Surrey.

North Hampshire Coroner Andrew Bradley reviewed the inquest into Lucy and Stacey's deaths on Tuesday (January 24) and adjourned it for another review on March 6.

Hampshire Constabulary's investigation into the crash continues.

A 24-year-old serving soldier was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, two counts of death by dangerous driving and two counts of death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has been bailed until February 14.