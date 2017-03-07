Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After 16 long years, a grieving couple have been told that an independent investigation into their baby’s death will finally go ahead.

For Anne and Graeme Dixon of Church Crookham, we can only imagine it has been an agonising wait, spent pondering the finer details of how their beautiful baby girl passed away in tragic circumstances.

Born at Frimley Park Hospital in 2000, Elizabeth was left brain damaged after her high blood pressure was left untreated for 15 days.

She then choked to death just days before her first birthday in 2001, when her tracheostomy – or breathing tube – was not maintained during a visit from a home nurse.

It was later found that the nurse was newly-qualified.

Last week, health secretary Jeremy Hunt announced that he’s appointed Dr Bill Kirkup to lead the investigation into Elizabeth’s death.

While we share their relief that this is finally going ahead, we also can’t help but feel it’s too little, too late. Mr and Mrs Dixon have already been failed by ‘the system’.

They’ve spent the past 16 years grieving for their baby, with limited understanding of what truly happened. Criminals would serve a shorter sentence.

Mr Hunt MP for South West Surrey , has apologised to them for the wait with one hand, but with the other told them the investigation will be limited to considering issues that come under his remit and the provision of NHS care.

If matters need referring to police or other relevant authorities, the Dixons could face yet further years of waiting for the answers they so desperately deserve.

We repeat: they have already been failed.

And they’re no doubt not alone. How do we know that since Elizabeth’s death other families haven't been put through the same grief and trauma? Have processes been changed, could her death and potentially others have been prevented?

We concur with the Dixons’ statement: “We hope a thorough investigation into the antenatal care, Elizabeth’s care and death, and the events afterwards will now proceed quickly.”

The least they deserve is to find out the truth about what happened to their dearly-loved daughter, and soon.