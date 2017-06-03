Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five service personnel from across the Get Hampshire patch are now preparing for the experience of a lifetime - competing in the 2017 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry officially revealed the 90-strong team of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans on Tuesday (May 30).

Among them are the Hampshire contenders: Steve Alman, of Fleet; Clare Langham-Phillips, of Hook; David 'Scotty' Scott, of Aldershot; Martin Tye, of Farnborough; and Luke Sinnott, of New Milton.

They are now training ahead of the games in Toronto, Canada, on September 23-30.

The team will compete in 11 sports: athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, power-lifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair tennis and new for 2017, golf.

Jayne Kavanagh, of Help for Heroes and Chef de Mission for the UK Team, said: "With more hopefuls than ever before applying to be a part of the Invictus Games in Toronto, and with more than 60% of the 2017 UK Team being brand new to the Games, it is evident that the legacy of 2014 and 2016 is strong.

"In the UK team, we have 90 individuals who have displayed high levels of passion, teamwork and commitment to using sport as a tool of recovery both during and beyond the Invictus Games. We are very proud to be working alongside them and wish them the best of luck as they embark on their Invictus Games journeys."

The Royal British Legion will be supporting the friends and family, including carers, of the UK team as part of its work to recognise the vital and valuable contribution that they make to the recovery of WIS Service personnel and veterans.

So who are the Hampshire five?

Steve Alman

(Photo: Help for Heroes)

Steve Alman, of Fleet, is a staff sergeant in the army and has been serving since 2003, but was injured during an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

He suffered injuries to his hip, groin and spine, as well as sustaining nerve and tendon damage and was later diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, partly brought on by years working as an emergency medical technician.

Steve has been selected to compete in rowing and swimming and will also be travelling to Toronto as a reserve for sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

He said: "Being back in a team environment is already helping me regain my confidence and giving me a newfound motivation to push himself and improve. I am leading a healthy and active lifestyle and keeping a close eye on my nutrition in preparation for the Games and beyond."

Clare Langham-Phillips

(Photo: Help for Heroes)

Clare Langham-Phillips, of Hook, was inspired to take part in the games after her brother competed in previous years’ games.

Having felt unwell since 2013, leading to depression, Clare was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome last year.

Knowing this would bring an end to her military career, serving with the Royal Air Force as a chief technician for nearly 30 years, hit her hard.

Sport is now giving her a new focus and she will compete in archery and power-lifting in the Games.

"I was inspired by my brother’s achievements at the London and Orlando Invictus Games, and seeing such a difference in his outlook on life," Clare said.

"I have found archery really helps me to focus, has given me a new challenge and helped me deal with my depression. Representing the British Armed Forces at Invictus 2017 will be of massive benefit to my future recovery plan."

David 'Scotty' Scott

(Photo: Help for Heroes)

Former army major David 'Scotty' Scott, of Aldershot, immersed himself in physical activity as a way of coping mentally after losing a limb and took part in the Invictus Games in 2014.

Unfortunately, problems with his stump in the last 18 months stopped him from being physically active and impacted on his mental wellbeing.

But he is now able to train again and will compete for the UK team in golf, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

"The psychological effect that sport can achieve is second to none," he said.

"Exercise and activity is crucial for my continued wellbeing. Being part of a dedicated team with support and comradeship will allow me to recover and continue to remain physically and mentally active prior to, during and post Invictus Games 2017."

Martin Tye

(Photo: Help for Heroes)

Farnborough-based army veteran Martin Tye says the Games has given him the confidence to meet and make new friends.

His injury has had a negative impact on his mental health since leaving the military, and he pushed friends and family away as a result.

He will compete in six of the 11 sports on offer: rowing, wheelchair rugby, power-lifting, athletics, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

He said: "Being a part of the team is bringing me out of my depressed state. I’m finding my sense of humour again and enjoying life.

"It has given me goals to work for to better myself and it has also given me the confidence to join clubs to carry on with the sports outside of Invictus."

Luke Sinnott

(Photo: Help for Heroes)

A medallist in the 2016 Invictus Games, former army captain Luke Sinnott, of New Milton, returns to compete in athletics and wheelchair tennis.

Since watching the inaugural Games in 2014 from his hospital bed, following revision surgery on his double above knee amputation, he has come a long way on his recovery journey.

Competing in 2016 got his sporting talents noticed on the British Athletics scene, and he plans to use this year’s Games to boost his training.

Luke is also hoping to compete at the IPC Athletics World Championships in London this year as the UK's best hope for its first ever T42 Long Jump medal.

He said: "Athletics is a massive part of my life and Invictus is one of the biggest events of the year. It's great for the family to see what all the sacrifice and training is for.

"Invictus is all about the team spirit and seeing people grow in confidence and pride within a healthy, competitive environment. I am looking forward to supporting my fellow UK teammates and those of other nations and celebrating their journey.

"Representing the British Armed Forces again fills me with immense pride."

Find out more about the Games at www.invictusgames2017.com.