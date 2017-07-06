Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tiny four-week-old kitten was finally rescued after "several attempts" by RSPCA officers after getting trapped in a drain pipe in Hook.

The black and white kitten was "well and truly stuck" said one officer and it took numerous attempts to try and free the little animal from the pipe in an office car park.

RSPCA animal collection officer Philip Hamilton was called to Bartley Wood Business Park "just in the nick of time" to save the little kitten on the morning of June 28.

Mr Hamilton said: "It wasn’t an easy rescue as he was well and truly stuck.

"I’m used to dealing with snakes but this tiny kitten proved to be a slippery one and it took several attempts to get him out.

"He was a little bit shaken up but otherwise okay."

(Photo: RSPCA)

He added:"The staff who called us said they’d also seen a mum and three other kittens but unfortunately they ran away before we arrived.

"Hopefully we will be able to find his mum and his brothers and sisters so the family can be reunited."

The tiny kitten has already had plenty of adoption offers, after his difficult rescue attracted a crowd who instantly "fell in love with him."

(Photo: RSPCA)

Mr Hamilton said: "There has already been plenty of offers to adopt him from the office staff who called us.

"They were all gathered around when I managed to pull the kitten free and they just fell in love with him."

While the baby kittten is currently too young to be re-homed, he is being looked after by a dedicated RSPCA fosterer.

It was added that the loveable moggy will be looked for a new home soon.