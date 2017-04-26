Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman jailed in Iran for allegedly plotting to topple the government has lost the final stage of her appeal against the sentence, her family have said.

British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband is from Fleet, was arrested at Tehran Airport on April 3, 2016 while visiting family in Iran with daughter Gabriella.

The 38-year-old was imprisoned for five years last September and lost an appeal against her sentence in January but maintains her innocence.

She appealed to Iran’s Supreme Court where her sentence was upheld, and has been told there are no more legal avenues available, her husband Richard Ratcliffe said.

Mr Ratcliffe, 42, who was born in Aldershot , went to school in Farnham and Salesian College in Farnborough and spent most of his life in Fleet, vowed to continue putting pressure on the British Government.

He said : “The solution now is political.

“If we got to a year and she wasn’t out I said I was going to start pushing again.

“We’ve had a year, the legal process is finished, so I think the Government needs to step up, find a way to visit her, say that she’s innocent and call for her release publicly.

“As her husband, I can say Nazanin is innocent until I am blue in the face. I have spent a year doing it. But it makes a clear difference that the government hasn’t. It indulges the whispers.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s Supreme Court appeal has been rejected, while Iran continues to refuse the UK access to her.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have both raised Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case with their counterparts in Iran.

“The minister for the Middle East, Tobias Ellwood, has spoken to his opposite number repeatedly to express our concern.

“We have been supporting Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family since we were first made aware of her arrest. Mr Ellwood has met her husband in London and her family in Tehran to assure them that we will continue to do all we can for her.

“We continue to press the Iranians for access and for due process to be followed, and are ready to help get her daughter back safely to the UK if requested.”

A change.org petition for Nazanin's release has more than 904,000 signatures.