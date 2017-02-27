The video will start in 8 Cancel

Could this be proof that scenes from the new Jurassic World sequel are being filmed between Fleet and Farnborough ?

Signs saying 'AF' have been springing up around the former Pyestock jet engine testing site, which has now been renamed Hartland Park.

Fans of the American sci-fi dinosaur adventure series say they stand for ‘Ancient Futures’ or ‘AF Productions’, the name the eagerly-awaited Jurassic World 2 production is operating under.

American Chris Pugh, who helps run the jurassicoutpost.com website from his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, told Get Hampshire : “Ancient Futures signs have been spotted by Pyestock/Hartland Park, so any question if the project is JW2 has been eliminated!

“I haven’t seen pictures yet, but I hear the set build is pretty large.”

The website has also stated the film - due to be released next summer - will also use Hawley Common, which was used to film scenes from the Avengers sequel, Age of Ultron, in 2014.

It says filming at Hawley Common is set to begin on April 18 and there will also be filming during the night at Pyestock site, with a large set, base camp, and a helicopter landing zone being set up on the site.

“We have been informed that there will be extensive vehicle movements during the different phases of filming,” the website adds.

“Peak levels include 150-200 cars, shuttle busses and 20-25 lorries.”

Applications for filming at both sites have been approved by Hart District Council , despite concerns.

Natural England warned filming at Pyestock would have an adverse effect on the integrity of the Special Protection Area for birds.

Fleet Town Council said it was concerned about the use of a helicopter at night and whether it would disturb residents living in the nearby Pondtail area and if noise and associated lighting would disturb wildlife at Fleet Pond Nature Reserve.

Janet Long from Godalming -based Planit Consulting is acting as an agent on behalf of both applications.

When Get Hampshire asked her which film(s) the applications were associated with, she replied: “I will pass your question over to my client – who I am sure will come back to you with an answer.

“I am not in a position to comment.”