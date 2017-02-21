See first look trailer for new Steven Spielberg film Jurassic World

Scenes from the new Jurassic World sequel will be filmed in Hart district, fans of the American sci-fi dinosaur adventure series have claimed.

Rumours abound that Hawley Common and the former Pyestock jet engine testing site are being used as sets for Jurassic World 2, due to be released next summer.

The jurassicoutpost.com website states it has received some "substantial" information that puts the area of Minley in the spotlight as a filming location.

It added the location is around an hour’s drive from Pinewood Studios, and permits for filming and set building have been awarded to the production.

The website said it first received an email with information on sets being built on "Army training grounds" in Minley, leading it to Minley Manor, which has previously been used for films such as The Avengers, Stardust, and Die Another Day.

But it said although Jurassic World 2 will not be filmed at the Manor itself, it has been able to determine that the film will use the surrounding area of Hawley Common - used to film scenes from the Avengers sequel, Age of Ultron, in 2014 - and Pyestock.

The website says filming at Hawley Common is set to begin on April 18 and there will also be filming during the night at the nearby Pyestock site, now renamed Hartland Village, with a large set, base camp, and a helicopter landing zone being set up on the site.

“We have been informed that there will be extensive vehicle movements during the different phases of filming,” the website adds. “Peak levels include 150-200 cars, shuttle busses and 20-25 lorries.”

Applications for filming at both sites have been approved by Hart District Council , despite concerns.

Natural England warned filming at Pyestock would have an adverse effect on the integrity of the Special Protection Area for birds and called for measures to be put in place to prevent crew members and staff from entering it.

Fleet Town Council said it could see "no problems" with using the site but said it was concerned about the use of a helicopter at night and whether it would disturb residents living in the nearby Pondtail area and if noise and associated lighting would disturb wildlife at Fleet Pond Nature Reserve .

Janet Long from Godalming -based Planit Consulting is acting as an agent on behalf of both applications.

When Get Hampshire asked her which film(s) the applications were associated with, she replied: “I will pass your question over to my client – who I am sure will come back to you with an answer.

"I am not in a position to comment.”