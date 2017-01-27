Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nitrous oxide capsules found in a park in Farnborough "can be a sign of wider antisocial behaviour in our community", a councillor has warned.

Last week Get Hampshire reported how journalist Alistair Coleman, 50, found dozens of spent nitrous oxide capsules , otherwise known as ‘laughing gas’ or ‘hippy crack’, and other drug-taking equipment near his home in Velmead Road, Fleet.

The article stoked up quite a response on our website Get Hampshire, and Kaz West said on Facebook: “We find them every day, in the garages, on roads.”

On Get Hampshire, CliveThomas4 said: “The same thing happens every weekend at King George V Playing Fields in Farnborough.

“The car park or the grass around the car park usually has about 20 or so of these canisters.

“This car park is also next to South Farnborough Junior School and is used by parents to drop off and collect their children attending this school. This car park is also used by dog walkers as well as those using the park for sports or to visit the play area.”

(Photo: Unknown)

Following the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, which received Royal Assent in January last year, it is now illegal to supply or import nitrous oxide for human consumption except in specific circumstances, such as use in medicine and dentistry.

Anyone caught dealing substances, which were known as ‘legal highs’ before the Act came in to force, could face up to seven years in prison.

Cllr Ken Muschamp, cabinet member for business, safety & regulation at Rushmoor Borough Council , said: “We are aware of a couple of occasions when members of the public have reported finding nitrous oxide canisters at King George V playing fields.

"When this has happened, the items have been cleared as soon as possible. Our teams also routinely check and tidy the park several times every week.

“We have CCTV in the park and are working with the police to monitor the situation. We would urge anyone who comes across some canisters to report it as soon as possible by calling 101, because they can be a sign of wider antisocial behaviour in our community.

“We would also advise parents to make sure they know where their children are in the evenings and what they might be doing.”

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

The National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for psychoactive substances, Commander Simon Bray, said: “There has been a significant reduction in the number of headshops and retailers stocking psychoactive substances, demonstrating the hard work of officers across the country in getting these harmful drugs off the market.

“It is still early days but I am confident that together with education, local authorities and other enforcement agencies, we can continue to disrupt the supply and accessibility of these drugs and prevent the damage they can cause.”

The NPCC said a large proportion of the arrests and seizures made under the Psychoactive Substances Act are for nitrous oxide-related offences. Anyone concerned about drug use in their community, or believe a property is being used for drug consumption, is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.