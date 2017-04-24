Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Life-saving co-responders from Hartley Wintney have been awarded the Royal British Legion Cup in recognition of services to their local community.

The team was shocked to receive the cup during the annual parish council Chairman’s Reception.

They were there to raise awareness of the service the co-responders deliver and to display the newly-issued (Immediate Emergency Care) bag and equipment, which is now standard across all co-responders and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service appliances.

However, they were surprised when they were called forward to be recognised for the life-saving care they provide.

Hartley Wintney Fire Station has been delivering the co-responding crewing model for 10 years.

In that time they have attended more than 2,500 calls ranging from small injuries to cardiac arrests, supporting the responding ambulance teams.

'Life-saving care'

The importance of this critical intervention was never more evident than when they were congratulated by a member of the community who received that life-saving care three years ago.

Crew Manager Steve Bartlett said: “I was congratulated by a gentleman who told me that when he had a cardiac arrest, he was attended within minutes by a firefighter from Hartley Wintney.

“He said the last person he expected to walk through the door was a firefighter, but was glad that it was.

“He was so grateful to still be there to be able to congratulate us, as without our attendance he knew it could easily have been a very different story.

“It’s those moments that make you realise just how valuable this work is.”

Hartley Wintney is currently recruiting and hopes this recognition will encourage more members of the local community to get involved and become firefighters and co-responders.

Mr Bartlett said: “we are still looking to bolster our crew numbers as there have been a number of local calls that we have not been able to attend due to insufficient crew numbers.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who is interested in becoming a retained firefighter, but we would particularly like to talk to anyone who lives or works in Hartley Wintney who is able to offer day time cover.”

To find out more, visit the fire station in Brew House Lane any Tuesday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm or call watch manager Dave Bartlett on 07918888158 or email dave.bartlett@hantsfire.gov.uk.