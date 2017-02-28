Hi there! Joshua Smith, Farnborough reporter, here.

On April 25 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. A number of aftershocks followed, including a 7.3-magnitude one on May 12 2015.

The response in the Get Hampshire area was understandably swift, with Rushmoor being home to Britain’s largest Nepalese community.

Aid packages were put together, volunteers from the area helped pack and went out to Nepal to do what they could. There was also a HUGE fundraising effort from local people , who raised £250,000 in our Together for Nepal campaign.

I'm off to Nepal on Wednesday (March 1) to see the difference these efforts made following the devastating earthquakes, and how the country continues to rebuild nearly two years on.

My trip has been made possible thanks to One World Media, a non-profit organisation that supports international journalism and promotes media coverage of global issues.

I'll be doing my best to keep you updated with what I'm up to on this live blog (Wi-Fi connection permitting) and would love to hear your memories of events that took place in the community in the aftermath of the disaster.

