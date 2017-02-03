Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyds Bank is pushing ahead with plans to close its Odiham branch, despite howls of protest from the community.

The bank has now submitted listed building consent to remove signs and the ATM from the front of the building in the historic High Street.

A design and access statement submitted to Hart District Council reads: “This branch of Lloyds Bank is to close. As a result, the signage and the external ATM are to be removed.”

It added that the Grade II listed building is currently a bank but its future use is not known and any change will be subject to a separate planning application.

Under the listed building consent proposals, a fascia sign, a hanging projecting sign, two branch name plaques, an external ATM, and bin are to be removed and the walls made good.

'Misleading'

The design and access statement adds: “Since the bank is to close there is no purpose in having signage to attract customers to the property. It would be misleading.

“Similarly, when the branch closes, the ATM will not be operable and will therefore be removed.”

Odiham Parish Council chairman Jon Hale said: “I am very disappointed to see this application from Lloyds and the apparent progression of their planned closure of our Odiham branch. Lloyds provides an essential service to our and other local communities and their businesses, as well as bringing vital footfall to our High Street.”

Cllr Hale said North East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena has organised a petition against the closure.

He added: “My hope is that with the support of Mr Jayawardena, as well as our district and county councillors, the decision-makers at Lloyds will still consider a meeting to discuss the matter and reconsider this closure.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Villagers were upset when Lloyds Bank first announced in November that the branch was to close, sparking the petition.

Lloyds said it had made the ‘difficult’ decision to close the branch.

“This branch has been identified for closure because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often,” it explained.

'Apologise for any inconvenience'

“The majority of customers also now regularly use alternative branches or other ways to bank, such as online and telephone banking, to complete their banking needs. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branches.”

Lloyds said that about 73% of personal customers in Odiham use other branches or other ways to bank, such as online and telephone banking. The number of personal customers using the branch was dropping by about 13% a year, leaving Odiham with only 25 regular weekly personal and business customers.

'No other impact'

Lloyds said the nearest free to use ATM and post office was a ‘short walk’ away.

“Customers will have their accounts realigned to Fleet , which is around six miles away,” the company added.

“However, customers are able to manage their account in any branch they choose and there will be no other impact to the way they manage their accounts.”

Hart councillors will make a decision on the application by March 7.

The petition against closure can be found at www.tellranil.com/campaigns/odiham-bank-closure .