All 10 UKIP seats on Hampshire County Council were lost in Thursday’s (May 4) local authority elections .

The national dominance of the Conservatives was mirrored in Rushmoor while the political make-up remained the same in Hart.

The results show that all five divisions in Rushmoor - Aldershot North, Aldershot South, Farnborough North, Farnborough South and Farnborough West - were won by Conservative candidates.

The Tories managed to wrestle Aldershot South from Labour by just three votes and also took Farnborough West from UKIP .

The political make-up remains the same in Hart ’s five divisions following the elections.

The Conservatives kept hold of Fleet Town and Odiham and Hook while the Liberal Democrats retained Hartley Wintney and Yateley West and Yateley East and Blackwater and Community Campaign Hart hung on to Church Crookham and Ewshot .

No division registered a voter turn-out of more than 40% and only three winning candidates secured more than 50% of votes cast in their division.

The Conservatives retained overall control of Hampshire County Council.

Of the council’s 78 seats, the Conservatives won 56 (up from 45 in 2013), the Liberal Democrats won 19 (up from 17), Labour won two (down from four) and the Community Campaign Hart retained its single seat.

UKIP, which won 10 seats in 2013, lost them all in the latest elections, which also saw the council’s lone independent councillor ousted.

The overall turn-out for the elections was 36% of the electorate.

Here is a run-down of the full results for north east Hampshire.

Rushmoor

Aldershot North

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

Charles Choudhary, who has held the seat since 2013, defended it comfortably for the Conservatives by securing 1,336 votes (44% of votes cast).

Labour candidate Terry Bridgeman came second with 1,079 votes (36%), followed by Kevin Betsworth of UKIP with 374 votes (12%) and Abu Haydar Koher of the Lib Dems with 244 votes (8%).

A total of 3,033 votes were cast from an electorate of 10,715, a turn-out of 28%.

Aldershot South

(Photo: Keith Dibble)

The incumbent Labour councillor Frank Rust, who has held the seat since 2013, lost it by the slenderest of margins to his Conservative rival Bill Withers.

They each secured 42% of votes cast but Mr Withers received 1,624 votes to Mr Rust’s 1,621 votes, winning by just three.

Len Amos of UKIP finished in third place with 272 votes (7%), followed by Craig Card of the Lib Dems with 194 votes (5%) and Gary Simpson of the Green Party with 148 votes (4%).

A total of 3,859 votes were cast from an electorate of 13,528, a turn-out of 29%.

Farnborough North

Roz Chadd, the Conservative councillor who has held the seat since 2009, will return for a third term after receiving 1,935 votes (46% of votes cast).

Labour’s Clive Grattan was runner-up with 1,120 votes (27%), followed by Dave Bell of UKIP with 723 votes (17%) and Leola Jane Card of the Lib Dems with 425 votes (10%).

A total of 4,203 votes were cast from an electorate of 13,689, a turn-out of 31%.

Farnborough South

John Wall, who has held the seat since 2009 as a Conservative councillor, was standing for re-election as an independent but finished in fourth place.

The seat was won by Conservative candidate Roland Dibbs with 2,193 votes (47% of votes cast).

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

Abul Koher Chowdhury of the Lib Dems came second with 900 votes (19%), followed by Labour’s Colin Southon with 575 votes (12%) and Mr Wall with 433 votes (9%).

In fifth place was Donna Wallace of the Green Party with 336 votes (7%) and in sixth place was Chris Harding of UKIP with 237 votes (5%).

A total of 4,674 votes were cast from an electorate of 14,352, a turn-out of 33%.

Farnborough West

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

The Conservatives claimed another scalp in Farnborough West, with their candidate Rod Cooper beating the UKIP incumbent Mark Staplehurst, who has held the seat since 2013.

Mr Cooper won with 2,168 votes (47%), while Mr Staplehurst was runner-up with 1,167 votes (26%).

Sue Gadsby of Labour finished third with 587 votes (13%), followed by Alain Dekker of the Lib Dems with 457 votes (10%) and Peta Howell of the Green Party with 189 votes (4%).

A total of 4,568 votes were cast from an electorate of 13,936, a turn-out of 33%.

Hart

Church Crookham and Ewshot

John Bennison of Community Campaign Hart, who has held the seat since 2013, will return for another term after defending it with 3,055 votes (55% of votes cast).

Stephen Gorys of the Conservatives finished second with 1,787 votes (32%).

Some way behind them were Labour’s Clive Astin with 324 votes (6%), Chas Spradbery of the Green Party with 188 votes (3%) and Dawn Moors of UKIP with 176 votes (3%).

A total of 5,530 votes were cast from an electorate of 14,132, a turn-out of 39%.

Fleet Town

The Conservatives kept hold of the Fleet Town division, albeit with a new face.

Sharyn Wheale, who had held the seat since 2005, decided not to stand for re-election.

Steve Forster, her replacement as Conservative candidate, won with 2,735 votes (48% of votes cast).

In second place was Alan Oliver of Community Campaign Hart with 2,227 votes (39%), followed by Labour’s Sam Butler with 483 votes (9%) and UKIP’s Alan Langridge with 155 votes (3%).

Howling ‘Laud’ Hope, of The Official Monster Raving Loony Party, finished last with 78 votes (1%).

A total of 5,678 votes were cast from an electorate of 14,239, a turn-out of 40%.

Hartley Wintney and Yateley West

The incumbent councillor, David Simpson of the Lib Dems, will serve a fourth term representing this division after securing 2,846 votes (47% of votes cast).

The only rival to get near him was Tim Davies of the Conservatives, who finished second with 2,530 votes (42%).

Ruth Jarman of the Green Party finished third with 231 votes (4%), followed by Joyce Still of Labour with 218 votes (4%) and John Howe of UKIP with 186 votes (3%).

A total of 6,011 votes were cast from an electorate of 14,864, a turn-out of 40%.

Odiham and Hook

Conservative Jonathan Glen, who has been a county councillor for 20 years and is a former chairman of the authority, recorded the most convincing win in north east Hampshire by securing more than two-thirds of votes.

Cllr Glen returned to office with 3,201 votes (69% of votes cast). His nearest rival, Graham Cockarill of the Lib Dems, only managed to win 573 votes (12%).

Labour’s Amanda Affleck-Cruise received 416 votes (9%), finishing third, followed by Graham Stacey of the Green Party with 243 votes (5%) and Kevin Oliver of UKIP with 212 votes (5%).

A total of 4,645 votes were cast from an electorate of 12,559, a turn-out of 37%.

Yateley East and Blackwater

Liberal Democrat councillor Adrian Collett, who has held the seat since 1989, will serve an impressive eighth term after securing double the number of votes of his nearest rival.

Cllr Collett received 3,304 votes (60% of votes cast). The runner-up was Conservative candidate Shawn Dickens, who received 1,648 votes (30%).

Third place went to Labour’s Amy Cullen with 251 votes (5%), followed by Mike Gascoigne of UKIP with 186 votes (3%) and Frank Gantley of the Green Party with 124 votes (2%).

A total of 5,513 votes were cast from an electorate of 14,963, a turn-out of 37%.