Rushmoor Borough Council has come up with a new interactive way for residents to report street issues, without any fuss and all at a click of a button (or several).

The mobile app 'Love Rushmoor' launched on Wednesday (March 1), allowing people to report littering, fly-tipping, dog fouling, vandalism and graffiti straight from their phone or tablet.

The app, which is available from app stores for iPhone, Windows and Android, is free to download and includes an easy step-by-step guide on how to submit your report.

All you have to do is login with an email address, take a photograph of what you would like to report, add any relevant information and hash tags, then click send - voila!

The app even recognises your location and tracks the progress of your report.

(Photo: Isabel Dobinson)

You can also report 'nice things' including an interesting landmark, let the council know you 'love where you live' or that you have helped clean up your street.

The idea behind this modern take on reporting local issues is to help keep Aldershot and Farnborough clean and safe, while making it easier for members of the public to voice concerns.

There is already ambitious talk to develop the app, as part of a new waste management, street cleaning and ground maintenance project which is set to take effect later this year.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

Councillor Paul Taylor, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Corporate Services, said: “We have recognised the power an app can give residents to flag up problems using their mobile phone and to keep up instantly with issues while they are out and about.

“Two-thirds of the UK population now has a smartphone and this continues to grow, so we hope people will download the app and make good use of it to help keep Aldershot and Farnborough clean and safe.”

You can also send and track reports, as well as view issues other people have submitted on the website, www.love.rushmoor.gov.uk .