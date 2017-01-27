Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people escaped with only minor injuries following a collision on an Aldershot road on Thursday afternoon (January 26).

Two cars were involved in the crash which happened in Bourley Road, between Beacon Hill Road and Bourley Lane, at around 4.45pm.

One of the cars, a Nissan Nivara, came to rest in a ditch and a man to be cut free from the vehicle by firefighters from Rushmoor Fire Station.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

The other vehicle, a Citroen Saxo, ended up sideways in the road.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

The road was closed in both directions for 90 minutes while the man was freed and the wrecked cars were recovered, leading to heavy rush-hour traffic.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that all three Rushmoor fire engines were called to the scene.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance service confirmed that two ambulances and a paramedics' car were called to the crash.

He added that two people were assessed at the scene and one of them was taken to Frimley Park Hospital suffering from chest pain.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

In March 2016, firefighters said two drivers were 'lucky to be alive' after a crash on the same stretch of road, which destroyed their cars.