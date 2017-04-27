Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is not how one M3 driver expected their journey to end... with their car lying upside down on the motorway.

Incredibly, the driver of this black Audi estate walked away unharmed following this dramatic crash at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (April 25).

The Audi flipped over after colliding with a Ford Transit van and the central reservation on the southbound carriageway between Fleet Services and junction five at Hook .

Even more remarkably, the driver had the presence of mind after his lucky escape to swap insurance details with the van driver while his car was being recovered.

That's according to a Hampshire Police spokesman, who told Get Hampshire: "There were no injuries reported. The drivers actually exchanged insurance details."

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were sent to the crash scene, from Rushmoor, Basingstoke, Odiham and Hartley Wintney stations.

He said: "Nobody was trapped in the overturned vehicle, so we were required only to make the scene safe."