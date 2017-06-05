The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two people were taken to hospital after three lorries and a car collided on the M3 .

The M3 was closed in both directions following the serious collision on Monday (June 5) morning.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the scene, between junctions 9 and 10 northbound, to find three people injured in the crash.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) confirmed they were called at 10.27am, by Hampshire Police, to reports of a serious collision on the M3 involving three HGVs and a car.

A spokesman for SCAS said: "We sent two ambulances, two paramedic team leaders in rapid response vehicles, our Hazardous Area Response Team and the air ambulance to the scene.

"We have taken one patient with serious injuries to Southampton General Hospital by road, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient in the ambulance.

"One patient with minor injuries to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester and a third patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene."

Hampshire Constabulary has said the northbound carriageway of the motorway will remain closed for the rest of Monday afternoon.

"We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M3 northbound," a police statement said.

"As a result, all three lanes of the northbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 10 will remain closed for the rest of the afternoon."

"Those intending to travel via this route are being advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.

"Officers will be working with motorists stuck in the heavy traffic, and will seek to divert these people in due course."

The southbound carriageway was also shut for a period of time before being reopened at around midday, Highways England said.

