Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of the M3 Fleet services northbound car park was closed off on Monday afternoon (April 3) for an air ambulance to attend a ‘medical episode’.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the force was called by the air ambulance at 4.19pm.

“We were informed by the air ambulance that they were going to land at Fleet services,” he added.

“They landed and a male was transported to Southampton General Hospital at 5.18pm.”

The police spokesman said the air ambulance had travelled to Fleet from Thruxton but he did not know what the medical episode was.

At 5.14pm part of the car park northbound at Fleet Services was closed off due to a medical emergency involving the air ambulance. traffic reports showed.