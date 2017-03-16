Video will play in

Welcome Break is opening a temporary building at the M3 Fleet Services following a massive blaze that tore through the station.

The temporary building will open on Thursday (March 23) and house Starbucks, a small Waitrose, Burger King, Harry Ramsdens, WH Smith, Chopstix and a Starbucks Drive Thru.

There will also be a petrol station, Days Inn hotel and toilet facilities.

It follows a huge fire that ripped through the southbound service station in December 2016.

Rod McKie, Welcome Break chief executive officer , said: “We are pleased that the temporary building is to reopen offering an excellent range of facilities to our customers.

“Our new permanent building will soon be under construction to open in 2018.”

Fire crews from across Surrey and Hampshire rushed to the blaze on December 14 at around 10.30pm which left part of the service station in ruins.

It took firefighters until 2.30am the following morning to control the flames.

The M3 was closed in both directions overnight as smoke billowed across the road.

The following morning, eerie pictures of the devastation emerged showing the extent of the damage from the fire. No-one was injured.

Eyewitnesses spoke of an “explosion” shortly before the fire started, with flames spreading quickly to a number of buildings. It is thought the fire started at KFC.

The footbridge which runs over Fleet Services on the M3, named after BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills , was also closed due to smoke logging.