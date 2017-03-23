Planning on a long trip down the M3 anytime soon?

Good news! You can now enjoy your Fleet Services stop-off once again, after a temporary building opened on Thursday (March 23) morning, three months after a devastating fire.

The former services building was almost entirely destroyed in a huge blaze on December 14 last year, which is believed to have started in KFC.

A spokesman for Welcome Break, which runs the services, said that the former building is set to be demolished and a new one built in its place.

It is hoped it will open some time in 2018.

"Since the fire, there's been a temporary food and drink area by the old service station," the spokesman said.

"The petrol station was open but this new building, which is a large temporary building, will stay there until the new building is put up."

The spokesman added that there is currently no HGV parking at the southbound services, as the space was needed for the temporary building.

Outlets include: Starbucks, a little Waitrose, Burger King, Harry Ramsden, WH Smith, Chopstix and a Starbucks Drive Thru.

There is also a Days Inn Hotel and toilet facilities.

At its height, around 50 firefighters from across the Hampshire/Surrey border were drafted in to bring the flames under control.

The building at Fleet Services was left almost completely destroyed by the fire in December 2016

The M3 was closed in both directions for a short while and the southbound services were closed entirely until early January.

