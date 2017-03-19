Yateley School's production of The Sound of Music

More M3 overnight closures are on the way as Highways England's £174m Smart Motorway project continues.

Drivers will be unable to use the motorway between junction 2 for the M25 and junction 3 for Lightwater and between junction 4 for Camberley and junction 5 for Hook after dark next week due to further works.

Expected to finish in June, the Highways England project aims to reduce congestion and improve journey times on the busy stretch of road, used by around 130,000 vehicles daily.

There are various closures along the M3 from Monday to Saturday - see below to find out how you'll be affected.

Junctions 2 (for the M25) and 3 (Lightwater)

Northbound between junctions 3 (Lightwater) and 2 (for the M25) will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, from Monday March 20 for five nights. Work on Saturday will finish at 7am.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A322, A30, M25 junction 13 and M25 junction 12.

Southbound between junctions 2 (for the M25) and 3 (Lightwater) will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, from Wednesday March 22 for three nights. Work on Saturday will finish at 7am.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via M25 junction 13, A30, A322 to M3 junction 3 (Lightwater).

Junctions 4 (Camberley) and 5 (Hook)

Southbound carriageway between junctions 4 (Camberley) and 5 (Hook) will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, from Monday March 20 for five nights.

Work on Saturday will finish at 7am.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via M3 junction 4 (Camberley), A331, A30 and A287 to M3 junction 5 (Hook).

The northbound exit slip road at junction 4a (Farnborough) will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 5.30am, from Monday March 20 for four nights.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via M3 junction 4 (Camberley), A331 and the M3 southbound to junction 4a (Farnborough).

The northbound carriageway between junctions 4a (Farnborough) and 4 (Camberley) will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 7am, on Saturday March 25.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A327, A30 and A331 to M3 junction 4 (Camberley).

For further information, visit the Highways England website.