Planning on using the M3 overnight this week?

Then think again; sections of the motorway will be closed as the £174 million Smart Motorway scheme continues.

The closures start on Monday (March 13), affecting both carriageways between junctions 2 (for the M25) and 5 (Hook).

Expected to finish in June, the Highways England project aims to reduce congestion and improve journey times on the busy stretch of road, used by around 130,000 vehicles daily.

There are various closures along the M3 from Monday to Sunday - see below to find out how you'll be affected.

Monday March 13

Northbound between junctions 5 (Hook) and 2 (M25) will be closed from 8pm until 5.30am on Tuesday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A287, A30 and M25.

Southbound between junctions 2 (M25) and 4a (Farnborough) from 8pm until 5.30am on Tuesday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M25, A30 and A327.

Tuesday March 14

Southbound between junctions 2 (M25) and 4a (Farnborough) from 8pm until 5.30am on Wednesday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M25, A30 and A327.

Northbound between junctions 4a (Farnborough) and 2 (M25) from 8pm until 5.30am on Wednesday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A327, A30 and M25.

Wednesday March 15

Southbound between junctions 2 (M25) and 4a (Farnborough) from 8pm until 5.30am on Thursday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M25, A30 and A327.

Northbound between junctions 4a (Farnborough) and 2 (M25) from 8pm until 5.30am on Thursday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A327, A30 and M25.

Thursday March 16

Both carriageways will be closed between junctions 2 (M25) and 3 (Camberley/Woking) from 8pm until 5.30am on Friday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M25, A30 and A322.

Northbound between junctions 4a (Farnborough) and 4 (Guildford/Aldershot/A331) from 8pm until 5.30am on Friday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A327, A30 and A331.

Southbound between junctions 4 (Guildford/Aldershot/A331) and 5 (Hook) from 8pm until 5.30am on Friday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A331, A30 and A287.

Friday March 17

Southbound between junctions 2 (M25) and 4a (Farnborough) from 8pm until 7am on Saturday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M25, A30 and A327.

Northbound between junctions 4a (Farnborough) and 2 (M25) from 8pm until 7am on Saturday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A327, A30 and M25.

Saturday March 18

Southbound M3 link road to the M25 clockwise and anticlockwise from 8pm until 7am on Sunday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M3 junction 3.

Sunday March 19

Southbound M3 link road to the M25 clockwise and anticlockwise from 10pm until 5.30am on Monday March 20.

For more information about the scheme, go to the Highways England website.