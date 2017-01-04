There are major delays in Farnborough this afternoon following a crash between two pedestrians and a car.

Police said they were called to the collision in Farnborough Road at 2.47pm.

Both of the pedestrians have been injured, one appears to be serious but not life-threatening, police said.

We'll bring you updates as we have them.

Joshua Smith

Traffic update

The road is reopen and traffic appears to be clearing


Joshua Smith

Traffic update

Traffic coming off the A331 from Farnham in to Farnborough and those headed from Farnborough to Frimley could also be affected by delays tonight

Joshua Smith

Previous incident

This has happened on the same stretch of road where a baby was nearly hit by a driver four months ago

Joshua Smith

Your tweets

Lots of people in the area asking what’s going on this afternoon

Joshua Smith

Injury update

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman has told Get Hampshire: “We were called to a report of two people hit by a car near the Shell garage on the A325.

“The incident was called in to us at around 2.40pm and an ambulance and car attended.

“Two casualties were reported, one with head injuries, both were taken to Frimley Park Hospital.”

Joshua Smith

Traffic Update

ROMANSE has confirmed the road has now reopened

Joshua Smith

Traffic view

This is what the traffic looks like according to Google Maps

Traffic in Farnborough Road (Photo: Google Maps)
This just in from ROMANSE

Joshua Smith

Police update

Police have confirmed they were called at 2.47pm on Wednesday (January 4) to a collision involving a Nissan car and two people in Farnborough Road, Farnborough.

Ambulance services were also called to the scene.