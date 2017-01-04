There are major delays in Farnborough this afternoon following a crash between two pedestrians and a car.
Police said they were called to the collision in Farnborough Road at 2.47pm.
Both of the pedestrians have been injured, one appears to be serious but not life-threatening, police said.
We'll bring you updates as we have them.
Traffic update
The road is reopen and traffic appears to be clearing
Traffic update
Traffic coming off the A331 from Farnham in to Farnborough and those headed from Farnborough to Frimley could also be affected by delays tonight
Previous incident
This has happened on the same stretch of road where a baby was nearly hit by a driver four months ago
Your tweets
Lots of people in the area asking what’s going on this afternoon
Have you been affected? Tweet us @GetHampshire
Injury update
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman has told Get Hampshire: “We were called to a report of two people hit by a car near the Shell garage on the A325.
“The incident was called in to us at around 2.40pm and an ambulance and car attended.
“Two casualties were reported, one with head injuries, both were taken to Frimley Park Hospital.”
Traffic Update
ROMANSE has confirmed the road has now reopened
Traffic view
This is what the traffic looks like according to Google Maps
This just in from ROMANSE
Police update
Police have confirmed they were called at 2.47pm on Wednesday (January 4) to a collision involving a Nissan car and two people in Farnborough Road, Farnborough.
Ambulance services were also called to the scene.