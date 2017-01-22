Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £750,000 scheme to secure water supplies in Farnborough has had its start date pushed back and will now begin next week.

Work on the project, which will see 1.3 kilometres of new pipe laid along West Heath Road and a section of Fleet Road and Cove Road, will get underway on West Heath Road, at the junction with Prospect Road, on Monday, having previously been due to start on Thursday (January 19).

South East Water confirmed to Get Hampshire that the date had been pushed back ‘for operational reasons’ as it is better to start at the beginning of a working week instead of part-way through.

The utility company added this will mean the road is being kept open this weekend to minimise disruption.

While rolling road closures will be in place between Prospect Road and Giffard Drive, motorists should use Giffard Drive and Mayfield Road to access Prospect Road. Once work moves west of Giffard Drive, motorists will be asked to use Fernhill Road and Mayfield Road.

South East Water said access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times and details of the road closures and diversion route will be clearly signposted throughout.

The works, which are expected to last for approximately 38 weeks, forms part of South East Water’s £424 million five-year investment programme, taking place until 2020.

It has proved controversial so far, with residents warning the scheme could cause "absolute chaos" on the roads and may mean Cove Football Club ‘will suffer’ because of the road closures.

Hampshire County Council has also been conducting work in the area in the last week, with drainage works taking place in Fernhill Road.

South East Water project manager Stephen Bundock, said: “This important project will allow us to improve the capacity of the local water network and ensure we can continue to meet demand for clean water in the Farnborough area.

“We know roadworks can be frustrating to motorists and the local community.

“The decision to close a road is not taken lightly but this is the only way we can ensure pedestrians, motorists and our contractor are kept safe while this work takes place.”

Mr Bundock added: “I would like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and cooperation while this important work takes place, and ask motorists to follow the clearly signed diversion route on site.”

Regular updates about the scheme can be found at www.southeastwater.co.uk/farnborough .