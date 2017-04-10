Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-running bid to build a Holiday Inn hotel in Fleet town centre has been thrown out on appeal.

Zibdawn Associates wanted to build the four storey 71-bedroom hotel and 39-space car park almost directly opposite The Prince Arthur pub, sandwiched between the WE Indian and Gurkha Square restaurants.

It claimed the site, behind 325-329 Fleet Road and including the Charcoal Grill kebab shop, represented an ‘under-used resource in a sustainable location’.

But Hart District Council refused the November 2015 application six months later and Zibdawn Associates appealed.

The matter was thrashed out before a Government planning inspector, who has now dismissed the appeal.

In a decision dated March 30, planning inspector B Bowker said the proposal would not have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area but warned it would harm the living conditions of "neighbouring occupants at 325 and 327 Fleet Road with reference to outlook, and day/sunlight".

'Boost trade'

High street chains such as Prezzo and ASK joined forces with a host of independent restaurants including El Castello, the Gulshan and Menu Thai to urge Hart to back the hotel application in a bid to boost their trade.

They argued it would encourage more hotel customers to stay and use the local facilities.

But residents living nearby pointed out the proposed hotel was a modern four-storey building significantly higher than nearby properties and warned of overlooking issues.

‘Overbearing impact’

Hart’s planning committee rejected the scheme, ruling that it would result in an ‘unduly dominant’ form of development harmful to the character and appearance of the surrounding street scene.

Councillors also said the proposal would result in an ‘overbearing impact’ and loss of light to nearby homes.

Zibdawn Associates pointed out there was no other hotel of the type being proposed in Fleet town centre.

It added the hotel would have supported the vitality and viability of the town centre, providing much-needed new jobs and bringing ‘substantial benefits’ to the night time economy.

Zibdawn Associates’ owner Sami Chowdhury, who also co-owns WE Indian, said he was disappointed with the appeal decision.

'Positive input to the town'

“This hotel would have been a positive start to transform Fleet town centre, especially a top brand like Holiday Inn,” he said.

“Where Holiday Inn goes other top brands follow.

“This would have been a very positive input to the town without any loss to anybody.

“It would have generated jobs and boosted local trade.”