Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged after two Hampshire Police officers were assaulted in Farnborough on Wednesday (July 12).

The two male on-duty officers were taken to hospital with significant but not life threatening injuries.

One officer sustained a deep cut to his shoulder and the other a deep cut to his hand.

Both were taken to Frimley Park Hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

The incident happened just after 5pm in Merlin Road.

Christopher Richard Buttling, 32, of Merlin Road, has now been charged with two counts of GBH and production of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Friday (July 14).