A leading firefighter from Rushmoor Fire Station has spoken of his shock at discovering an advert for a car which showed it parked blocking the fire station's forecourt.

In November last year, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service launched its #INeedMySpace campaign, highlighting incidents in which motorists hinder emergency service vehicles with erratic driving and poor parking.

Fire chiefs say that these motorists are putting lives at risk by blocking off roads and even stopping on box junctions outside fire stations.

But a post that was put up on Facebook on Friday (February 24) by Shawayne Serrano attempting to sell his Toyota Rav 4 clearly showed photos which had been taken on the fire station forecourt.

Since the launch of the campaign, the fire station has been posting regular reminders to its followers on social media that they need room to enter and exit the fire station.

It is not just parking that is the problem and firefighters say some drivers are not sure what to do when they hear the sirens blaring.

Some slam their brakes on immediately and risk causing an accident while others try to tailgate behind the vehicle which can cause a crash - particularly if more than one engine has been deployed.

The campaign was launched after Rushmoor Fire Station, in Lynchford Road, Farnborough , had several appliances blocked in when a coach parked outside bay doors so passengers could have a cigarette.

Duncan Foster, watch manager at Rushmoor Fire Station, told Get Hampshire : “We were sent the picture by a shocked Twitter follower and when I first saw the picture I to was completely taken aback by the disregard.

"I couldn’t believe that someone would block our responding vehicles for this.

“We regularly have vehicles turning and parking out the front of the station which can block our vehicles leaving or entering the station for incident response and also some people are unaware that there is pedestrian access across the forecourt also which puts them at risk.

“When I saw the photo, it was a feeling of disbelief and this is reflected in the response on our social media accounts from everyone who understands the I Need My Space campaign.”

When Get Hampshire spoke to Shawayne Serrano, he apologised for parking on the forecourt and promptly deleted the post.

"It was very silly of me and [I will] keep my head straight in the future," he said.

"I again sincerely apologise. No explanation on my part."