A man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on a bus in Farnborough on Friday (January 6).

The incident happened at 6.20am at the Clockhouse Roundabout, where the A325 Farnborough Road and Victoria Road meet.

A spokesman from South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "We were called just after 6am to reports a man had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"We understand he collapsed on the bus.

"We sent an ambulance and paramedic car, attempts were made to resuscitate the man at the scene but sadly these were unsuccessful and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: "We were called to assist the ambulance who were treating a man who had suffered a medical episode in Victoria Road at 6.20am.

"Sadly the man, believed to be in his 60's, died.

"The death is not being treated at suspicious."

A man was also taken to Frimley Park Hospital on Friday morning after coming off his bike in Union Street, Farnborough, at 8.15am, suffering back and ankle injuries.