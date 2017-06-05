Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot resident was rescued from his window ledge after a failed attempt to climb into his first floor flat.

Two crews from Rushmoor fire station were called to Alexandra House in Pickford Street at around 8am on Monday (June 5).

Two additional crews, including an aerial ladder platform, were scrambled from Guildford fire station after the call was classified as a "rescue from height".

However, they were turned back en-route after firefighters realised what had happened.

After locking himself out of his flat, a resident had climbed a ladder to reach his window.

But he was left stranded after the ladder toppled sideways and the window would not open enough for him to get through.

Rushmoor fire station watch manager Duncan Foster said: "We turned up to find him crouched on the window ledge.

"The ladder was too short and had fallen away. He couldn't get in through the window and he must have frozen.

"It just took a few minutes for us to go up one of our ladders and bring him down. He was very shaken but unharmed.

"Then one of our firefighters went in through the window to open the flat, to make sure the man wasn't left locked out."