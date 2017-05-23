The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Constabulary has reviewed its anti-terror plans in light of Monday’s attack in Manchester , the county’s top cop has confirmed.

A suicide bombing at Manchester Arena , at the end of a concert, killed 22 people and injured another 59 in what Prime Minister Theresa May called a “sickening” act .

In a statement issued on Tuesday (May 23), Hampshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said the public should “remain alert but not alarmed” .

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the events in Manchester last night - the families, friends and loved ones of all those killed and injured ,” she said.

“We have reviewed, and will continue to review, our security plans and capability, including around all pre-planned events taking place in Hampshire in the coming weeks.”

CC Pinkney said it was “normal procedure” for the force to work with organisers in the run-up to all large scale events to make sure they are run safely and securely.

She revealed that the force was working with Greater Manchester Police, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the South East Counter Terrorism Unit.

“I urge the community to remain alert but not alarmed,” she added.

(Photo: PA)

“We, together with our partners, are doing everything we can to help protect the public and the security of our communities, public places and businesses.

“Specialist teams, well-rehearsed at dealing with major incidents, continue to provide a strong visible presence across the UK.

“We advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour.”

Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner , Michael Lane, also issued a statement on Tueday saying there could be “no excuse or sense behind this vile criminal action”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with, and for, all the people of Manchester and all the attendees and families of those involved in the terror of last evening,” Mr Lane said.

“I would like to reinforce the many words of respect for the emergency services and the community response to this tragic event.

“I know from my role that we are blessed to have brave, prepared and professional emergency services visibly responding.

“We also have, behind the scenes, a large number of people working with a common purpose.

“They are working to protect us, to prevent actions such as this and to build vibrant and positive communities where the seeds of such evil do not flourish.”

Suspicious activity can be reported by calling 0800 789 321, or 999 in an emergency.

For more information, visit act.campaign.gov.uk .