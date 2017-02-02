Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fast food chain McDonald’s is due to start work on its new restaurant in Aldershot.

The company was given permission by Rushmoor Borough Council last July to demolish the former West London Training building, on the corner of Ash Road and North Lane, to build a drive-through restaurant on the site.

This was despite opposition from people living nearby and councillors. Opponents have warned McDonald’s they will be "very closely monitoring" progress to make sure the terms of the planning permission are not breached.

They are worried about the effect the restaurant could have on the neighbourhood, especially as it will be built just yards from where another fast food restaurant, KFC, recently opened.

North Town ward councillor Keith Dibble said he had been told by McDonald’s that the demolition would begin in the week beginning Monday, February 6.

He also claimed he had been given assurances by the company that it would keep strictly to the planning terms.

“Residents are very concerned that their quality of life will be impacted during the demolition phase of the works on site,” he said.

“We have told McDonald’s that it must ensure it keeps to the permitted hours of operation for the demolition programme. We will ensure enforcement action is taken against it if it breaks the planning conditions.

“The encouraging news is that McDonald’s has confirmed contractors will only work within the agreed hours, but we must see the evidence of its actions matching its words.

"The residents and North Town ward councillors will be very closely monitoring the activity on site.”

Members of the borough council’s planning committee approved the company’s plans after it was advised by officers that, if they rejected the application, McDonald’s could appeal and would have a "strong chance" of success.

They were also reminded that KFC’s application was initially rejected by the borough council, but went through following an appeal.

Rushmoor received 43 letters of objection to the McDonald’s drive-through restaurant scheme, with some residents citing traffic congestion in Ash Road and North Lane as a cause for concern.

Other issues raised included litter, parking, noise and children’s health.

One person wrote: “The proposal does not support the regeneration of Aldershot. It may, in fact, discourage people to go into town to use leisure facilities if it is convenient to use the proposed development.”

Another added: “Why does this area require two drive-through establishments?”

(Photo: Steve Porter)

Cllr Dibble and fellow North Town councillors Sue Dibble and Frank Rust surveyed 100 homes in Ash Road, North Lane, Newport Road, Herrets Gardens and Lower Newport Road on the subject.

They revealed that, of the 28 responses received, 27 objected to the plans.

Those who wrote to the council in favour of McDonald’s – five in total – said the drive-through restaurant would provide much-needed jobs and it would be "better to have a building knocked down and re-used than sit empty".

The council imposed 25 conditions, including that the takeaway should not be open to customers outside 7am to 11pm. It also stated that deliveries and waste collections should only take place between 8am and 9pm.

Cllr Dibble said at the time: “While I’m really disappointed with the outcome, we need to pick up the initiative, work with the borough council, McDonald’s and Hampshire County Council to make sure that disruption to local people is minimised.”

'Significant investment'

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Construction for our Ash Road restaurant is scheduled to begin in early February, with completion due in summer 2017.

“A new restaurant would bring significant investment to the local area and provide 65 full and part-time jobs.

"We’re working closely with the local council and are committed to operating within the restricted construction hours permitted.

“We do appreciate that there have been a number of concerns raised about this new development and we will endeavour to work with the local community to address these.”