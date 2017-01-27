Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beer-loving vicar is getting to know her flock by holding monthly chats in a pub.

The Reverend Carol Dunk hosts the sessions every third Thursday of the month at The Falkners Arms on the Ancells Farm estate in Fleet between 4pm and 6pm.

With sessions called ‘More TEA Vicar?’, after one of her favourite ales, Traditional English Ale (TEA), brewed by the Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham, she said: “The idea is to try to get to know the locals and for them to get to know me.

“Hopefully relationships will be built up and people can see me as a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on or to have a laugh and joke with.

“So far, there have been five sessions and I’m getting to know more and more people and starting up conversations.

“It’s obviously about building up relationships and trust, and if people do need to talk to someone on more serious issues, then I’m there to listen. So they are going well, though in the early stages – hopefully it will become busier.”

'All in moderation'

Mrs Dunk added: “I have liked real ale since I was 18 and like delicious malty, dark ones the best, especially Old Peculier, TEA and Mistletoe and Swine from Hogs Back, of course, and Portland Black from the Welbeck Estate brewery. Obviously all in moderation, of course.”

The Rev Dunk is originally from Retford in North Nottinghamshire.

“It’s one of the oldest boroughs in the country, apparently,” she said. “I came to Fleet to become the full-time associate minister/vicar for the parish and have been here just over 10 months now.”

Mrs Dunk helped to organise a Christmas Day meal for lonely and isolated people in the area with Churches Together and Fleet Town Council.

“The Christmas meal was fantastic,” she said. “It was held in The Harlington and a professional chef donated her services for the day.

“We served about 41 guests and had about 30 volunteers all doing different things, the majority staying for the meal and clearing up afterwards.

“Father Christmas came to visit, there was a mini pantomime and carol singing, and every guest was given some cake to take home.

“We raised more than £900 for the meal and because of generous donations from local people and businesses, we still have some in the fund for next Christmas to do a repeat performance, though we may have to do some fundraising.

“Waitrose, Tesco, Morrisons, Heron on the Lake, Caffe Lusso, Furney Copse Farm, Serendipity and Salamander Gifts are just a few of the businesses who got involved in one way or another.”