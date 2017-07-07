Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warning has been issued to Hampshire teenagers, urging them to get vaccinated against meningitis and septicaemia before they fly the nest to university or college.

According to Public Health England, cases of the infectious disease, caused by an "aggressive" meningococcal W strain, are on the rise in the UK, with reports increasing from 22 to 176 in just six years.

Young people aged 17-18-years-old, who are "particularly at risk" are now eligible for a 100% effective vaccine which has already been give to two million teenagers in the programme's first 18 months.

Cases of meningitis and septicaemia have been increasing "year-on-year" in the UK, with reports rising from 22 in 2009 to 176 in 2015 and young people are particularly at risk.

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive at the charity Meningitis Now, said: "It’s vital that young people and their parents are not complacent about the threat of meningitis, and we urge all those eligible for this lifesaving vaccination to arrange to get it today.

"Meningitis can be a devastating disease, killing one in ten and leaving a third of survivors with lifelong after-effects such as hearing loss, epilepsy, limb loss or learning difficulties."

How does the vaccine work?

The MenACWY vaccine protects against four "strains" of meningococcal disease which causes the infectious disease, known as strains A, C, W and Y.

MenW strain is on the rise and is "one of the most aggressive and life threatening forms" and "can be fatal".

According to Public Health England the vaccine "remains the best form of protection against the A, C, W and Y strains with a 100% effectiveness rate in those that have been vaccinated so far."

Why young people in particular?

Mrs Clare Simpson, Public Health Screening and Immunisation lead for Solent and Hampshire, said: "Young people are particularly at risk as they are carriers of the disease.

"Being in confined environments with close contact, such university halls, hostels when travelling, or attending festivals, increase the chances of infection if unprotected.

"Get vaccinated as soon as possible, remain vigilant and seek urgent medical help if you have concerns for yourself or friends."

What are the symptoms?

Pale, blotchy skin with or without a rash

Irritability and/or confusion

Severe headache, joint or muscle pains

Dislike of bright lights

Stiff neck

Convulsions/seizures

Fever, cold hands and feet

Vomiting and/or diarrhoea

Drowsiness, difficult to wake up

Am I eligible for the vaccine?

Teens who are due to leave school this summer aged 17-18-years-old and are not in school are now eligible to receive the MenACWY vaccine.

New entrants to higher education (university freshers) are also eligible and if you missed the vaccination in previous years, you can see still receive it up until your 25th birthday.

In April this year, a vaccination programme was launched following three reported cases of meningitis at the University of Surrey .

One of the cases resulted in the tragic death of a first-year student , John Igboanugo,while he was returning from a sports trip to Italy in April.