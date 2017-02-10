Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to set up a Men’s Shed in Fleet and Church Crookham are gathering pace.

Twenty-six local people with an interest in the project attended a public meeting about the project and a committee of six has now been set up.

The shed will be a place where people can meet to make or mend things using a wide range of tools, work on practical projects together, share what they know with others, and have fun.

Allan Walker, who has been helping to form a local group, said those attending the public meeting heard from Liz Glenn, health and wellbeing policy officer at Hart District Council , and Caroline Winchurch of Hart Voluntary Action (HVA), who spoke about the benefits of a Men’s Shed.

“We also heard from a member of Basingstoke Shed on how they went about setting up their facility along with some tips for us,” he added.

“As a result of the meeting we were able to form a Church Crookham and Fleet Men’s Shed committee of six who are now going to take the project forward.

“The committee has now met twice and is currently underway with registering with the Charities Commission to obtain our Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) status.

“This will then enable us to proceed with opening a bank account.”

Mr Walker said the committee has been looking into grants and has made two applications, with more being looked into.

“We are continuing our discussions with Calthorpe Park School and soon hope to be in agreement with them over the use of a DT classroom to enable the ‘shed’ to become operation and start undertaking projects.

“We are also in discussion with Church Crookham Parish Council over the potential location of a purpose built Men’s Shed building.”

Councillor Anne Crampton, Hart’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said the council was ‘very pleased’ to be working in partnership with HVA and Church Crookham Parish Council to help set up the project.

“Men’s Sheds offer people the opportunity to stay active, connect with others, and learn new skills, all of which have been shown to be good for our health and wellbeing,” she added.

HVA chief executive Caroline Winchurch said: “Men’s Sheds is a growing movement with more than Sheds open in the UK, and nearly 100 more being planned.

“Most Sheds are led by groups of people from within their local community and these tend to work really well.”

Click here for more details about the project.