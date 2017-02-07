Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old girl from Farnborough who had been missing since Sunday night has been found, police have confirmed.

Alisha Govender had last been seen at around 4.30pm in Farnborough town centre, with officers following several lines of enquiries since she was reported missing.

Her family had been growing increasingly concerned after she had not been seen since Sunday (February 5).

Officers previously said they believed Alisha may have travelled to Scotland, and so appealed to anyone there who thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to contact them.

But Hampshire Police confirmed at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (February 7) that she had been found 'safe and well'.

In a statement the force said: "We are pleased to confirm that Alisha Govender has been found safe and well.

"Thank you for sharing our appeal."