A missing Yateley woman has been found following an appeal for her whereabouts.

Police confirmed she had been found late on Thursday evening.

Hampshire Constabulary made an appeal on the morning of Thursday, February 16, for members of the public to help them locate Christie Long from Fallowfield.

A police spokesman said officers were "very concerned for the welfare" of the 31-year-old.

She had last been seen in Frogmore at 1pm on Wednesday, February 15.

Late in the evening on Thursday, the police spokesman confirmed she had been found unharmed.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to locate Christie Long," the spokesman said.

"Christie has been located safe and well this evening," he added.