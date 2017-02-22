Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old boy from Mitcham has pleaded guilty to robbery following an incident in Farnborough which left a man with hand and arm injuries.

The man was taken to Frimley Park Hospital after the incident in Queensmead Parade at 5.52am on Wednesday January 25.

After the incident, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman told Get Hampshire & Get Surrey : “We were called to Queensmead Parade at 5.52am [in response] to reports of a man being assaulted.

“We have attended the scene and found a man with injuries to his hand and arm. He has been taken to Frimley Park Hospital for treatment."

The teenager entered his plea at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday (February 22) and is due to be sentenced on March 23.

He remains in custody.