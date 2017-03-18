Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have backed a proposed £1.2 million facelift for a recreation ground in Farnborough - despite concerns a proposed youth shelter could present anti-social behaviour problems.

At a Rushmoor Borough Council Cabinet meeting recently, councillors approved for planning permission to be sought on the new facilities.

The proposals include a new playground; multi-use games area, skate park and outdoor gym, all of which are hoped to create a welcoming new park for local families and young people.

The new ground could also include, a bike skills course, a bmx track, youth shelter as well as a new community hall and café, improved car parking and a picnic and barbecue area.

The will cost around £1.2 million and the council is hoping to secure external funding and use money from developers’ contributions (section 106 funds) to finance all the work.

The council already has £270,000 of section 106 funds, which have been paid to the council by developers of new homes in the area and can be used to improve and provide open space.

The council will submit a bid to Sport England’s Community Asset Fund for £150,000 and to the landfill Tax Credit Scheme for £60,000 with a further £40,000 potentially available from Prospect Estate Big Local.

If all this money can be secured, the council would have £520,000 to complete the playground, outdoor gym, skate park and multi-use games area starting next year.

The record of decisions from the meeting states: "The Cabinet was broadly supportive of the scheme but expressed concern over the proposed youth shelter, as similar installations elsewhere in the borough had presented anti social behaviour problems.

"It was agreed that this would be reconsidered before any such facility was installed at this site.

"The Cabinet also requested that options should be identified for further potential sites for skate parks in Farnborough, in addition to the proposed new facility at Moor Road Recreation Ground."

Councillor Sue Carter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s Cabinet member for leisure and youth, said: “This is an exciting project and we have an amazing opportunity to create a destination park in Farnborough, which could offer a variety of new sports and physical activities to encourage our residents to lead healthier lifestyles and it’s amazing that this could all be made possible by external funding and developer contributions.

"We adopted a similar approach when we came up with our vision for Aldershot Park, which has been very successful with its playground, sports pavilion, cricket square and floodlit pitches and now has many community uses.”