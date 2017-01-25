Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pressure is mounting on a developer to scrap controversial plans to build 700 homes on green fields in Fleet after nearly one objection per proposed house was filed.

Wates Developments and the Calthorpe Estate have submitted an outline application for a ‘sustainable urban extension’ to the north-west of the town, in Pale Lane.

It says the 146-acre site, known as Elvetham Chase, forms ‘a natural second phase’ to the Elvetham Heath estate.

The scheme would include 700 homes, 280 of which will be ‘affordable’, along with a new primary school site and country park.

Hart District Council has already received more than 650 letters of objection.

Fleet Town Council said the proposed development has been ‘well considered’ but is in ‘the wrong location’.

“The development will have significant negative impacts on the surrounding area,” it added.

The town council said the ‘isolated site’ is too far from the main facilities of Fleet to be deemed an extension.

It added traffic from the proposed development could pass through the Elvetham Heath estate to get to the railway station and junction 4a of the M3, adding ‘significant’ extra traffic onto unsuitable minor estate roads and creating a new ‘rat run’.

The town council said the bus service is not that regular and will not provide any alternative to the use of private cars.

The Stop the Elvetham Chase Development campaign group warned the scheme would destroy the semi-rural character of the approach to Winchfield , Fleet and Hartley Wintney.

It added Pale Lane and the immediate area is liable to flooding and local doctors surgeries and secondary schools are already at capacity.

“Elvetham Heath becomes grid-locked every morning as we cannot exit the estate because of the existing traffic coming from the same direction Elvetham Chase will,” states the group.

'Desperate situation'

A few people are supporting the application.

Issy Bunter said: “We need more housing. It’s a desperate situation. I remember when across the train line Elvetham Heath was forest and many people objected to the new development there. Now many of the objections are from residents within the Elvetham Heath estate! You don’t see the irony.

“I support this new development. Maybe then I can finally leave 15 years of renting and buy a new house in an area my family have grown up in and love. Please build more homes for our children and families.”

'Desirable place to live'

Emma Gruenbaum of Wates Developments said: “We believe that Elvetham Chase will make a significant contribution to delivering Hart District Council’s housing supply requirements, with the first homes being ready for occupation in 2019.

“In addition it will generate millions of pounds in contributions to be spent on improvements to the local transport network, on school places and many other local community facilities. We are confident that once built, this highly sustainable new village will become as desirable a place to live as its predecessor Elvetham Heath.”

Hart will make a decision on the application by March 13.