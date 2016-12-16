Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More carers are needed in Farnborough to prevent elderly people from spending Christmas alone, according to a local provider.

Alexander’s Care and Support Agency (ACASA), one of Hampshire’s leading care providers, is now hoping to prevent elderly people being alone at Christmas as part of its latest recruitment campaign.

The company, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is one of the area’s largest employers, but says that up to 375,000 people across the country over the age of 75 will spend Christmas Day alone, according to research undertaken last year by the Royal Voluntary Service.

It is hoping to limit the amount of local elderly residents spending Christmas alone by recruiting up to 10 more carers in Farnborough.

“Domiciliary care for the elderly is a 365-day-a-year service, including the Christmas season,” said Oliver Alexander, project manager at ACASA.

“We are starting this campaign now because Christmas offers an immediate opportunity to experience the rewards of the caring profession and giving some comfort and company to those who may be alone during the festive season.

“While it is our intention to attract and retain the best quality care professionals for our clients, we also want to raise awareness to the local community about the importance of care at this time of year.

“Everyone can make a difference to those in need of a little extra support, companionship or kindness this Christmas, not only the professionals, and in doing so we can enrich the lives of all in our community.”

As well as its headquarters in Farnborough, ACASA also has offices in Basingstoke and Winchester.

Mr Alexander said there was a gap of 300 hours a week in which more domiciliary care is needed, while a lot of people do not have the right support in place.

Anyone interested in helping can contact ACASA on 01252 540277, email recruitment@parkgroupcare.co.uk or drop into the office in Alexandra Road.