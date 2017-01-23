Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Petrol stations in Aldershot , Farnborough and Fleet could run dry amid an industrial dispute, a union has warned.

They are among 55 garages across the region, operated by supermarket chain Morrisons , where deliveries could be suspended if drivers decide to go on strike next month in protest over disciplinary action affecting their colleague.

Drivers employed by a company called DHL Supply Chain to deliver fuel to the supermarket’s petrol stations, including one in Woking, are currently being balloted for strike action and industrial action short of a strike.

Unite, the union which represents the drivers, said it estimated that the stations only have one day’s stock and will run out of petrol and diesel "very quickly" if the action lasts more than a few days.

'Grossly unfair'

The dispute centres on a driver who allegedly had wages docked over seven months amounting to £5,200, after he was involved in an accident.

The union insists the driver was not at fault and that the reaction of bosses at DHL Supply Chain was "grossly unfair".

Unite representatives held talks with DHL managers on Friday, January 20. The ballot closes on Friday, January 27 and industrial action, if it is agreed, could start from Saturday, February 4.

Unite regional officer Paul Travers said: “Our members have shown patience and common sense, yet DHL management consistently refuses to do the same and recognise the grossly unfair treatment it has meted out to our member, which resulted in him suffering loss of earnings.

“Morrisons’ petrol stations could be running low on fuel from February 4 onwards. Customers seeking fuel could be seriously affected.”

Unite claimed its aggrieved member was seriously injured in a road accident that wasn’t his fault, but was paid less than full earnings for several months while he recuperated, in contravention of the policy agreed between the company and union.

It also claimed DHL Supply Chain failed to download dashboard camera footage of the incident, which is part of the correct procedure.

“The failure of management to follow agreed procedures is of concern to the union and its members on health and safety grounds,” Mr Travers added. “Yet DHL continues to act as if there has been no wrongdoing by them.

“We have supported our member through the grievance procedure, despite DHL admitting it failed to follow procedure.

"Unless the company offers restitution, it looks very likely there will be a strong vote in favour of industrial action.”

'Disappointed over strike action'

A spokesman for DHL Supply Chain said the company was "disappointed" over Unite balloting its members on industrial action.

The spokesman claimed that, in January, DHL and Unite agreed to go to ACAS (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) to help resolve the dispute and that a meeting was arranged to take place in advance of the closure of the ballot.

He added: “We look forward to what we hope will be positive and constructive dialogue.”

A spokesman for Morrisons said it was not appropriate for the company to comment before the closure of the drivers’ ballot.