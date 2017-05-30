The video will start in 8 Cancel

Morrison has been fined £55,000 for selling mouldy food at its Fleet store.

Hart District Council ’s environmental health department took action against the supermarket giant for selling food which was unfit for consumption, poor temperature control of high-risk food and staff wearing dirty protective clothing.

On Thursday (May 25) at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, Wm Morrison Supermarket Plc pleaded guilty to four offences under the Food Safety & Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 and was fined a total of £55,000 and ordered to pay costs of £14,396.22 and a £120 victim surcharge.

The fine was reduced from £90,000 due to an early guilty plea.

Hart said legal proceedings were taken against the supermarket following a complaint from a member of the public received in February 2016.

The council said the complainant had bought a pork pie from the delicatessen counter at Morrison’s store in Elvetham Heath .

'Contaminated with mould'

It added later the same day, while his wife was eating the pork pie, the complainant found that the filling was contaminated with mould.

After receiving a complaint, environmental health officer Nicola Ramsey visited the store and found a further mouldy pork pie being offered for sale in a refrigerated display cabinet which was above the legal temperature for the safe storage of high-risk food.

In subsequent visits, to support the store in improving its compliance with food safety legislation, Ms Ramsey noted further breaches of food hygiene legislation, including a food handler wearing dirty clothing including gloves whilst handling open foods.

Hart said the clothing worn should have only been used for loading and unloading lorries and handling waste.

Following the case Ms Ramsey said: “It was disappointing that Wm Morrison Supermarket Plc did not heed previous warnings regarding temperature control and general hygiene standards which ultimately resulted in mouldy food being sold to a vulnerable member of the public. Prosecution is a last resort but was necessary given the severity of the offences.”

Hart District Council is responsible for food safety compliance in more than 700 food premises throughout the district and carried out more than 300 food safety inspections and 170 Food Complaint investigations in 2016.

'Superb work'

Speaking on behalf of the council, Nick Steevens, head of regulatory services, said: “I am extremely pleased at the outcome of this case.

“Whilst prosecutions such as this are infrequent they demonstrate the superb work that Hart’s environmental health team do to protect public health.

“Our officers are constantly supporting food businesses throughout the district to ensure that food offered for sale is fit to eat, however where there are serious or repeated breaches of food safety which could cause ill health, we will not hesitate to take action.”

'Sorry'

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said: “We are sorry about these issues that happened more than 12 months ago at our store in Fleet.

“Our new management team have made improvements that have restored our food hygiene rating to five, the highest rating available.”